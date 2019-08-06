100-Word Edit: Let’s not alienate Kashmiris

History was made on August 5, 2019 when Modi-Shah struck down the Article 370 within a few minutes through a gazette notification from the President of India. A historic blunder was rectified and the entire Nation rejoiced. But, it’s not the end of the saga here.

While we overturned a political decision made decades ago, let’s not forget that Kashmiris hold the key to the integration of Kashmir into India. We need to assure them that scrapping of Article 370 was done for their benefits; to develop Kashmir. They should know that we not just need Kashmir, but Kashmiris too.