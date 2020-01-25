English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: It’s raining Padma Awards for Odisha

By TNI Bureau
Padma-Awards
151

Even the bitter critics of Modi Government will acknowledge the fact that more Odia Personalities are recognised by this regime as compared to the previous ones.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: AAP Worried as Shaheen Bagh Protests Explode!

100-Word Edit: Flight to Surat – A Dream comes True

Known or little known and even unsung heroes from Odisha are getting their due every year since 2014. And, this year is no exception. In total, 12 Odias across the globe, have been chosen for the Padma Awards in 2020.

Role of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in ensuring more Padma Awards for Odias over the last few years, can’t be undermined too. Both Modi and Dharmendra will be remembered for recognising the Odia talents.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!