100-Word Edit: It’s raining Padma Awards for Odisha

Even the bitter critics of Modi Government will acknowledge the fact that more Odia Personalities are recognised by this regime as compared to the previous ones.

Known or little known and even unsung heroes from Odisha are getting their due every year since 2014. And, this year is no exception. In total, 12 Odias across the globe, have been chosen for the Padma Awards in 2020.

Role of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in ensuring more Padma Awards for Odias over the last few years, can’t be undermined too. Both Modi and Dharmendra will be remembered for recognising the Odia talents.