12 Odia Personalities get Padma Awards 2020

TNI Bureau: Eleven eminent personalities from Odisha have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards, announced in New Delhi on Saturday.

Former Information Commissioner Prof. Radhamohan and his daughter Ms Sabarmatee of Nayagarh district have been chosen for Padma Shri for their work in organic farming.

Similarly, Dr. Damayanti Beshra (Literature and Education), Binapani Mohanty (Literature and Education, Utsav Charan Das (Art), Mitrabhanu Gountia (Art), Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) (Art), Batakrushna Sahoo (agriculture), Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik (literature, education), Dr Digambar Behera (Medicine) have been selected to get Padma Shri award.

Eminent litterateur Manoj Das (Literature and Education) to get Padma Bhushan.

Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik is based in USA, while Dr Digambar Behera, a pioneer of lung cancer chemotherapy and professor in PGIMER, is living in Chandigarh. Renowned litterateur Manoj Das is currently based in Puducherry.

Guru Shashadhar Acharya, noted exponent of the iconic Chhau dance form, a resident of Jharkhand, has been chosen for Padma Shri. He is also an Odia although born in Sareikala, Jharkhand. If we consider him, 12 Odias have been chosen for the Padma Awards in 2020.

