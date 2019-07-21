Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Events becoming Money-minting Machine

By TNI Bureau
0 238

Of late, we are witnessing huge number of events in Odisha that have become a tool to mint money from the Sponsors. High-profile Guests are being invited to woo the Companies and Organisations. Not surprisingly, the Organisers focus more on funds than making the event a successful one.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: ‘Mo Beach’ Cleanliness Campaign…

100-Word Edit: No Takers for Anubhav Mohanty’s Rants

In many cases, the Organisers choose Odisha as the venue to satisfy their goal of making money, but make no efforts to get good audience. That betrays the real objective of any event. Onus lies on the Guests and Sponsors who encourage such elements and even become part of their dubious agenda.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

error: Content is protected !!