100-Word Edit: Events becoming Money-minting Machine

Of late, we are witnessing huge number of events in Odisha that have become a tool to mint money from the Sponsors. High-profile Guests are being invited to woo the Companies and Organisations. Not surprisingly, the Organisers focus more on funds than making the event a successful one.

In many cases, the Organisers choose Odisha as the venue to satisfy their goal of making money, but make no efforts to get good audience. That betrays the real objective of any event. Onus lies on the Guests and Sponsors who encourage such elements and even become part of their dubious agenda.