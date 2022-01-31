Women Power: Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15 Title

Insight Bureau: The Bigg Boss season 15 concluded on Sunday night (January 30) with Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show. Ms Prakash, known for starring on “Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur”, took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize.

Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up and Karan Kundrra was the second runner up in the show. They, along with Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat made the top 5 contestants of the show.

The winner was announced by the show’s host, superstar Salman Khan.

Notably, Tejasswi Prakash entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star. The 28-year-old actor was known for displaying her competitive and fierce side. During the course of the show, she fell in love with co contestant Karan Kundra and the couple became a fan favourite.