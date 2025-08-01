Will expose Election Commission: Rahul Gandhi

TNI Bureau: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi leveled a serious allegations of vote theft against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While speaking to the reporters today, Rahul Gandhi said, “We have proof that the Election Commission is stealing votes. I am saying this with 100% proof.”

“As soon as we put this evidence in front of everyone, the whole country will know that the Election Commission is allowing vote theft,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“For whom is it getting this done- it is getting it done for BJP,” the Congress leader claimed adding that we had doubts in Madhya Pradesh, there were doubts in the Lok Sabha elections, there were doubts in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He further alleged that the Election Commission was not helping us, so we got the investigation done on our own. This investigation took 6 months and what we found is an Atom Bomb.

“We will not spare those who are involved in vote stealing in the Election Commission. Because you are working against India, which is treason. Wherever you are, even when you retire, we will find you,” Rahul threatened.