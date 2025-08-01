Notification for Vice-Presidential Election issued, Voting on Sept 9

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the election of Vice President of India. The second highest constitutional post is lying vacant ever since Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation on July 21.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the notification inviting the applications will be issued on August 7, 2025 (Thursday) while the last date for making nominations is August 21 (Thursday).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 22 (Friday) and the candidatures can be withdrawn in August 25.

Voting, if necessary, be held on September 9 (Tuesday) between 10 AM and 5 PM. The votes will be counted on the same day.