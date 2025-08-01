Former MP Prajwal Revanna convicted in the first rape case 

TNI Bureau: In a major blow to former Janata Dal (Secular) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, a Special Court for MPs in Bengaluru today convicted him in the first rape case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station of Hassan District.

It is to be noted here that the a total of four cases of sexual assault cases were registered against Revanna, whom the court today convicted in the first case that was field by a 48-year-old woman who once worked in as a maid at a farmhouse owned by the Revanna family. The Parliamentarian is also accused of forcing her daughter to strip over a video call.

Revanna was framed under Sections 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of dominance), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(B) (assault or use of force with intent to disrobe), 354(C) (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and Section 66(e) of the Information Technology Act.

While conducting the final hearing of the case, the Special Court convicted but preserved its order. It is expected that the court would announce the quantum of punishment tomorrow.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was arrested on May 30 last year.