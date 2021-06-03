Why Post-Covid Care is Important

COVID cases have an exceptional recovery rate in India. As a result, most persons who catch this viral illness recover quickly and gradually return to their normal lifestyle.



After 10 to 14 days, asymptomatic or slightly symptomatic Covid patients are declared virus-free. An RT-PCR test was formerly recommended for hospitalised patients prior to release, however that guideline has since altered. Experts have discovered that a positive Covid test might sometimes merely indicate the presence of harmless virus particles that the immune system has effectively dealt with. SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be detected in upper respiratory specimens of recovered patients for up to 12 weeks after symptoms appear, according to Dr Vittul K. Gupta, chairman of the Association of Physicians of India (API), Malwa Branch.



That is why, even if your body has eradicated all viruses, you must continue to take care of yourself. This will guarantee that you are totally recovered, and if extra healthcare checks are required, you will be able to take the appropriate action at the appropriate time.



Post-Covid Care

Covid-19 is a novel condition, and post-Covid complications are still being researched. Post-Covid complications can have an impact on both mental and physical health. In general, recovered patients experience a sense of fever without a rise in temperature, as well as exhaustion, weakness, anxiety, stress, and breathlessness. Early recovery is typically aided by following a general health regimen that includes a nutritious diet, exercise, stress-relieving techniques, and yoga.



Symptoms and complications will determine the extent and duration of post-Covid treatment. If there are no post-Covid symptoms or consequences, a person may not require any special post-Covid treatment and can continue to follow the internationally acknowledged guidelines for a healthy lifestyle, such as food, exercise, and abstaining from smoking and drinking alcohol.



Diabetic patients require special attention since they are given steroids during Covid treatment, which can cause blood sugar levels to rise. As a result, if such patients return to their previous eating habits after being treated, they may find themselves back in hospitals.



In fact, if a patient has comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or renal failure, they should see their doctor on a routine basis. Just because you have tested negative does not mean you should ignore any signs of breathlessness or disorientation.



Post Covid-Care Centre launched in Berhampur

On May 30th 2021, a post-COVID care centre was inaugurated in Berhampur, Odisha to handle the health issues of corona-recovered patients.



Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can take use of the center’s day care services, which include an oxygen parlour, yoga and Pranayam advice, a free spirometer, nutritionist consultation, and more.



The facility was opened by the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) with the help of the Rotary Club of Berhampur and the Ganjam Chamber of Commerce (GCC). The Rotary Club and the GCC were praised by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and BeMC Commissioner Dr. Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar for their assistance in establishing the facility.