Who is Pamela Goswami?

TNI Bureau: Pamela Goswami made into headlines yesterday after she was arrested along with a friend Prabir Kumar Dey (BJYM Member) in Alipore area of Kolkata for carrying 100 gm of cocaine.

The Cops claim that she has been involved in drug trafficking for quite some time.

➡️ Pamela was a Model, Air Hostess before joining TV Industry.

➡️ She acted in many TV serials.

➡️ She joined BJP in 2019.

➡️ Pamela holds the post of State Secretary in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

➡️ She is also the Observer of BJYM Hooghly District.