Nila Madhav Panda’s Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ in Oscar Race

TNI Bureau: Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ (Yesterday’s Past), directed by Nila Madhab Panda, has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director, among others.

The film starring Pitobash Tripathy, was earlier screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Kalira Atita showcases the impact of climate change and how it impacts a man who lost his family and home due to devastation caused by climate change.