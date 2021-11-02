WhatsApp Chats No Proof of Drug Peddling: NDPS Court

Insight Bureau: A special NDPS court in Mumbai while granting bail to Aachit Kumar last week in the cruise drugs case said that WhatsApp chats is not enough proof that Aachit supplied drugs to Aryan Khan.

The special court said merely on the basis of WhatsApp chats, it cannot be gathered that he had supplied drugs to Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

The special NDPS court pulled up the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for failing to gather specific evidence to prove the drug peddling charges against Aanchit Kumar and noted that there was no evidence against Kumar to connect him with any of the other accused in the case. The court further said there was nothing on record to show that there was any conspiracy between Mr. Kumar and Mr. Aryan Khan.