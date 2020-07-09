Walk-in OPD Services closed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: With the increase in number of Covid-19 patients and the Hospital staff testing positive for the Coronavirus, the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has closed its walk-in OPD services from July 10, 2020.

Many AIIMS Staff had to go on quarantine in the last few days after they turned out to be close contacts of COVID-19 patients. Some areas such as Sijua are under containment, triggering further panic in AIIMS.

Even though walk-in OPD services will be stopped, telemedicine consultations will continue. All patients with online registrations will be contacted by the respective departments and their treatment will be done through teleconsultation.

A new App ‘AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya’ will be launched today, which will allow the AIIMS patients to get in touch with their doctors.

According to the AIIMS Management, the following services will continue at the AIIMS:

👉 Day care services (Cancer Chemo)

👉 Radiotherapy

👉 Dialysis

👉 Trauma and Emergency (Casualty)

👉 Emergency and life-saving surgery (only trauma, emergency and life-saving surgery) will be done

👉 Telemedicine and teleconsultation services

👉 IPD Services – All patients admitted will be taken care of besides those in serious conditions