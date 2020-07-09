Bhubaneswar reports 32 New Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported a record number of 32 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 557.

Out of the 32 new cases, 14 cases have been reported from quarantine while 18 are local contact cases.

Several COVID-19 cases have been reported from various hospitals in the City. A 15-year-old female and anothr 19-year-old female are among the new positive cases. Salia Sahi too reported a COVID-19 positive case today.

As many as 7 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 9):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 557

👉 Recovered Cases – 302

👉 Deceased – 7

👉 Active Cases – 247