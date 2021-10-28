Vigilance Raids at Dismissed Cop Prasanna Behera

Insight Bureau: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday raided five places associated with constable Prasanna Kumar Behera on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to reports, the raids were conducted by the anti-corruption wing at Prasanna’s residential Quarter no. G-12-Police, Kalpana Square & it’s extension building, Spark Furniture Pvt. Ltd, located at Dumduma, Furniture Work shop located at Santhavihar, Lingipur, South City Bar located at Patrapada and double storeyed building at his native Village Nuapada in Khordha districts.

Prasanna Behera was dismissed from service & arrested in connection with murder of Manish Anurag, son of Senior Journalist Navin Das.

Prasanna was associated with Hotel South City Bar in Patrapada, which was being operated illegally. That was the place where Manish spent his last minutes before death. The Bar management haf harassed him over bill payment.