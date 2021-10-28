Pune Police arrests NCB Witness Kiran Gosavi in 2018 Cheating Case

Breaking News: The Pune Police have arrested Kiran Gosavi, the independent NCB witness in Aryan Khan drugs case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against him. He was detained this morning and all formalities for his arrest were completed.

Gosavi was declared wanted in that cheating case in 2019, but disappeared only to be spotted earlier this month after he was seen detaining and escorting Aryan Khan on behalf of the NCB.

Earlier, another NCB witness Prabhakar Sail, who also worked as the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, had made sensational claims of pay-off in Aryan Khan case.

Prabhakar filed an affidavit, saying NCB, KP Gosavi & Sam Desouza had demanded Rs 25 cr from Shahrukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan from the drug case, but settled at Rs 18 crore. He further claimed that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was supposed to get Rs 8 crore from the deal.

Sameer Wankhede has denied the allegations, but NCB has ordered a vigilance probe. Kiran Gosavi was absconding since his identity was revealed in media.

“Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail & his brother’s CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear. At least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me. At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding(to release CDR & chats of Prabhakar Sail). Once his reports come out everything will clear,” said Kiran Gosavi in a video statement before his detention.