Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 412 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours of which 63 cases belong to 0-18 years.
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.58%. 334 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
70,194 samples were tested yesterday.
Khordha reported 189 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (46) in the last 24 hours.
Odisha Covid Analysis – October 28, 2021
🔶 New Covid Cases – 412
🔶 0-18 years – 63
🔶 New Recoveries – 334
🔶 Samples Tested – 70,194 (72,091 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.58% (0.76% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (189) and Cuttack (46).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21789353
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1040230
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1027108
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4747
