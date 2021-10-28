Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 412 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours of which 63 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.58%. 334 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

70,194 samples were tested yesterday.

Khordha reported 189 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (46) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 28, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 412

🔶 0-18 years – 63

🔶 New Recoveries – 334

🔶 Samples Tested – 70,194 (72,091 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.58% (0.76% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (189) and Cuttack (46).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21789353

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1040230

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1027108

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4747