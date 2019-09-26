Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

HDFC Bank-Indian Oil come up with Fuel Earning Card

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau:  As part of promoting cashless transactions and converting India into less-cash society, HDFC Bank in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) on Wednesday launched a co-branded fuel credit card for users from non-metro cities and towns.

Customers can visit the bank website or walk into the nearest bank branch to apply for the card. The card was launched across 135 Indian Oil outlets today.

Key Highlights:

• The card will be available on both RuPay and Visa platforms
• The card offers customers highest rewards and benefits on fuel consumption
• Customers earn reward points known as ‘fuel points’ at over 27,000 IOCL outlets
• The points can be redeemed for up to 50 litres of fuel annually

