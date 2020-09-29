TNI Evening News Headlines – September 29, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 3896 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 657 from Khordha, 442 from Cuttack and 226 from Baleswar. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 181481.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 329 new COVID-19 cases including 73 Quarantine and 256 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 21526 in the Capital City.

👉 395 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Shree Jagannath Development Committee to take legal action against COVID Positive Servitors for entering the premises.

👉 ECI announces dates for By-elections to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly Constituencies: polling on November 3, results on November 10.

👉 Bagala Dharmasala land row: Orissa High Court asks Puri District Collector to submit affidavit within a week.

👉 School Fee Hike Case: Orissa High Court hearing concludes; the court has reserved its verdict in the matter.

👉 Boudh Deputy Collector Sarat Bag arrested for torturing wife.

👉 Lioness Supriya Dies in Nandankanan Zoo in old age related ailments.

India News

👉 India’s Covid tally climbs to 61,45,291, recovery rate rises to 83.01%.

👉 New Motor Vehicle Rules to be Implemented from October 1.

👉 IIT Madras develops portable micro structure named ‘MediCAB’ for COVID-19 treatment.

👉 India has 4,453 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths per million population which is among lowest in world: Health Ministry.

👉 Supreme Court directs all States to provide dry rations to sex workers without insisting on proof of identity.

👉 India-Bangladesh hold 6th Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) Meeting to review ties.

👉 4.1 magnitude Earthquake in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

👉 Bihar Elections: RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha announces new front comprising BSP, Janatantrik Party (Socialist).

👉 Sonu Sood felicitated with SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP.

👉 Acer India signs Sonu Sood as brand ambassador.

👉 AIIMS stated there’s no trace of poison in Sushant Rajput’s body as per viscera report.

👉 TV Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies by Suicide in Mumbai flat; Family calls it Murder.