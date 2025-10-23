BJD Launches Nuapada Bye-Election Campaign from Banjari Devi Temple

Nuapada: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday officially launched its campaign for the upcoming Nuapada Assembly bye-election with prayers at the Banjari Devi Temple. Party leaders, along with candidate Snehangini Chhuria, offered floral tributes and sought the blessings of the Goddess for peace and progress in the district.

The inaugural meeting was presided over by senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra and attended by several state and district leaders. Addressing a large gathering, Chhuria reaffirmed her commitment to the all-round development of Nuapada and said her journey for the constituency’s progress had officially begun. She said the BJD has always stood for selfless service and public welfare under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. She also reminded the crowd that Nuapada district was created during the tenure of the late Biju Patnaik, whose vision and leadership continue to inspire the people.

The meeting saw sharp criticism of the BJP-led state government, with leaders accusing the “double engine government” of causing “double destruction” to Nuapada during the past 16 months. Speakers alleged that the BJP has failed to meet people’s aspirations, neglecting key welfare initiatives and infrastructure projects.

Prominent leaders who addressed the gathering included Abani Ranjan Joshi, Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, Manoj Mishra, Bijaya Nayak, and Bhanu Pratap Singh Majhi. They said the people of Nuapada have suffered due to the BJP’s inefficiency and lack of concern for local issues. Other senior BJD leaders present included Ramesh Majhi, Manohar Randhari, Ramesh Behera, Sarswati Bag, and Sephanli Sharma, who expressed confidence in Chhuria’s victory.

Earlier in the day, a Tribal Convention was held at Adivasi Samaj Bhawan in Tanuat, where a large number of tribal leaders and community members participated. Many local leaders from the BJP and Congress joined the BJD, expressing faith in Naveen Patnaik’s leadership and his government’s commitment to tribal welfare.

Addressing the convention, Debi Prasad Mishra said the BJD government has always prioritized education, health, livelihood, and social justice for tribal communities. In her speech, Chhuria expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of tribals under the BJP government, citing rising cases of violence, exploitation, and atrocities in tribal areas. She pledged that the BJD would continue to fight for the dignity, safety, and rights of tribal people.

Among those present at the events were Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Jena, Snehangini Chhuria, Niranjan Bisi, Manohar Randhari, Ramesh Majhi, Ramesh Behera, Bhanu Pratap Singh Majhi, Bihari Lal Biswal, Haraprasad Majhi, Tejraj Sabar, Lileswar Majhi, Parsuram Majhi, Kapurchand Majhi, Manick Majhi, Hiraral Majhi, Chagan Majhi, and Tirath Majhi.

The BJD reaffirmed its commitment to Nuapada’s holistic development and called on the people to support the party’s vision of peace, prosperity, and progress under Naveen Patnaik’s leadership.