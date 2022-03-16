Puri Jagannath Temple Sevayat shot dead by miscreants

Insight Bureau: Senior sevayat of Puri Srimandir and Suar-Mahasuar Nijog secretary Krushna Chandra Pratihari shot dead by miscreants near Barabati area in Puri today.

According to the eyewitnesses, 2 miscr eants came on a bike and shot him on the head.