By Sagarika Satapathy
Puri Jagannath Temple Sevayat shot dead by miscreants
Insight Bureau:  Senior sevayat of Puri Srimandir and Suar-Mahasuar Nijog secretary Krushna Chandra Pratihari shot dead by miscreants near Barabati area in Puri today.
 
According to the eyewitnesses, 2 miscreants came on a bike and shot him on the head.
 
Though the reason behind the firing was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident is a fallout of past enmity.
