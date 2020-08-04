Odisha reports 1384 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and single-day spike of 1384 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 37681 including 14350 active cases and 23073 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 9.88% on August 4 as compared to 10.43% on August 3.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 288 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Ganjam and 1 each from Puri, Khordha and Jajpur. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 216. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 112 in Ganjam District and 30 in Khordha.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 40, Male 50, Male 46, Male 60, Female 75, Female 60 (All Ganjam), Male 57 (Puri), Male 40 (Jajpur) and Male 55 (Khordha).

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Malkangiri today, taking the Odisha toll to 42.

👉 A 66 year old male Covid positive patient of Malkangiri district, passed away due to Accelerated Hypertension & Left Ventricular Failure after testing positive for COVID-19.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (201) and Cuttack: 121.

➡️New Cases: Ganjam (288), Khurda (201), Cuttack (121), Sambalpur (82), Keonjhar (66), Sundargarh (64), Kandhamal (62), Koraput (49), Dhenkanal (51), Koraput (49), Kalahandi (47), Bhadrak (40), Jajpur (39), Balasore (37), Malkangiri (34), Puri (34), Nayagarh (31), Mayurbhanj (28), Jagatsinghpur (20), Angul (14), Bargarh (10), Kendrapada (12), Balangir (5), Jharsuguda (3), Nuapada (3), Boudh (2), Nabarangpur (2) and Sonepur (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (Ganjam 6, 1 each from Puri, Khordha and Jajpur)

➡️ New other than COVID Death – 1 (Malkangiri)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1119

➡️ Samples Tested on August 3: 14002