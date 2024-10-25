CM Mohan Mahi hails ASHA Worker Sibani Mandal; announces House for Her

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday talked to the ASHA worker, Sibani Mandal of Khasmunda village under Rajnagar Block of Kendrapada district and praised Sibani for her selfless service during Cyclone Dana that made landfall in Kendrapada district.

Majhi conveyed his gratitude to her over phone for carrying a total of seven persons and two pregnant women to safe place and carrying multiple people on her back to a cyclone shelter amid heavy rains, including a paralytic woman.

Majhi inquired about Mandal’s present living situation and ordered the Rajnagar BDO to provide her a house. He also promised additional necessary assistance.