Upasna Reviews Complaints of Middlemen in Brahmagiri Tehsil; Warns of Strict Action

Puri: Following several complaints about irregularities and the presence of middlemen at the Brahmagiri Tehsil Office, Upasna Mohapatra visited the office to review the situation and speak with officials and locals.

Her visit came after a district-level review meeting in Puri, held as per the directives of Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. During the inspection, she discussed allegations of interference by brokers and other irregular practices affecting public services.

Mohapatra said that no government office will be allowed to be misused by middlemen and assured that strict corrective measures will be taken. She added that Brahmagiri deserves transparent and accountable governance, and efforts will be made to ensure that public services remain clean and accessible.