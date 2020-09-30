TNI Evening News Headlines – September 30, 2020

Odisha News

👉 India successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of more than 400 km from off Odisha coast.

👉 Odisha records 4219 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 628 from Khordha, 494 from Cuttack and 264 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 185700.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 369 new COVID-19 cases including 75 Quarantine and 294 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 21895 in the Capital City.

👉 356 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Epidemic Diseases (Odisha Ammendment) Bill 2020 passed in Odisha Assembly.

👉 Odisha BJP forms managing committees for Balasore & Tirtol bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3; includes 23 members in the committee for Tirtol and 16-member team for Balasore.

👉 Odisha Govt offices in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack to function with 50% staff in October.

India News

👉 UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin; announces Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia, and a house along with a governmnet job to one family member.

👉 National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) issues notice to Chief Secretary and DGP of UP Govt over gang rape of a 19-year-old woman.

👉 CBDT extends deadline for filing belated, revised ITRs for assessment year 2019-20 from 30th September 2020 to 30th November 2020.

👉 Bihar Elections: Former Maharashtra CM and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis appointed party’s Bihar in-charge.

👉 Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till 31st October.

👉 Government will borrow Rs 4.34 lakh crore in second half of 2020-21 to meet its expenditure requirement amid COVID-19 crisis.1

👉 Farm Bills Row: Farmers plan massive protests in Delhi in November.

👉 All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

👉 The Supreme Court refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic

👉 Google India to launch ‘Namaste Digital’ show on Doordarshan to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

World News

👉 Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with an achilles injury.

👉 Nepal to build Ayodhyapuri Dham, allocates 40 Acres of land.