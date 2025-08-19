Union Cabinet approves Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of 6-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass – 110.875 km) in Odisha on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 8307.74 crore.
Currently, connectivity between Rameshwar to Tangi on existing National Highway experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, passing through highly urbanized cities Khordha, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as 6-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway. The project will provide significant benefit to Odisha and other eastern States by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khordha Cities. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics cost and driving socio-economic growth in the region.
The project alignment integrates with 3 major National Highways (NH-55, NH-57 and NH-655) and one State Highway (SH-65), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Odisha.
Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 10 Economic Nodes, 04 Social Nodes and 05 Logistic Nodes, providing enhanced multimodality with 1 Major Railway Station, 1 Airport, 1 proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), and 2 major Ports thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.
The bypass will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centers and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development.
