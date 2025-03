TNI Bureau: The government has granted Navratna status to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), making IRCTC the 25th and IRFC the 26th Navratna CPSE.

IRCTC reported a 13.7% profit rise in Q4 FY2024, with revenue increasing by 10%, and declared a second interim dividend with a record date of February 20, 2025.