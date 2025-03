TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on March 3 permitted Ranveer Allahbadia to resume “The Ranveer Show,” subject to maintaining morality and decency, while extending his interim arrest protection.

The court directed him to participate in the ongoing investigation in Guwahati and refrain from influencing case merits, noting his livelihood and that approximately 280 people depend on his podcast.