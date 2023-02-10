Turkey-Syria Quake Death Toll tops 21,000; Rescue Operations Underway

TNI Bureau: The death toll due to the deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, rose to more than 21,000 today.

According to the officials and medics as many as 21,051 people were found dead till now. The death toll includes 17,674 from Turkey and 3,377 from Syria. With the death of 21,051 people so far, it reportedly surpassed the death toll from a traumatic 1999 earthquake in the country.

The number of deaths is most likely to soar up as several people are still assumed to be trapped under earthquake debris.

The search and rescue operation from several countries including India is underway. The injured people are also being treated at different hospitals and makeshift health care facilities.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his government would implement state of emergency powers last used after a failed coup in 2016 and rebuild every home within a year.