ISRO launches SSLV-D2 rocket from Sriharikota

TNI Bureau The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) with an earth observation satellite-07 (EOS-07) weighing 156.3 kg.

The SSLV-D2 rocket, which is carrying a total weight of 175.2 kg, was launched at about 9.18 AM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Piggybacking on that are two other satellites — 10.2 kg Janus-1 belonging to ANTARIS of the US and 8.7 kg AzaadiSat-2 belonging to Space Kidz India, Chennai.

ISRO has developed SSLV with a carrying capacity of 500 kg to the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) based on the market trend of going in for smaller satellites.

Speaking about the launch, ISRO chief S Somanath said, “Currently, we are preparing for the next launch of GSLV Mark III leading to the launch of OneWeb India 236 satellites. So we are preparing for that launch. This launch will take place around mid-March.”

“We are also preparing parallel for the landing demonstration of the reusable launch vehicle. Currently, the teams are at the landing site at Chitradurga. We are hopeful that everything will be fine in a few days & we’ll be able to do the landing demonstration,” he added.

“This year is going to be filled with a lot of new developments and activities specifically leading to the Gaganyaan program,” informed the ISRO chief.