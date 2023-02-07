Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll nears 5000

TNI Bureau: Death toll due to devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday neared 5000 till now. Turkey has reported 3381 deaths while the death toll in Syria has climbed to 1559.

The death toll is expected to go up as search operation by the rescue teams through the rubble is underway.

Three devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. While the epicentre of the first quake was near Nurdagi in Gaziantep province, the Syrian border, the other two quakes struck in the nearby Kahramanmaraş province.

Apart from the death of over 4940 people so far, thousands of people are injured.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning. The Turkish flags will fly at half-staff across the nation and at its diplomatic missions overseas in the next seven days.

India’s NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment arrived in Adana of Turkey this morning.

Many other countries are also sending supplies and relief teams.

Meanwhile, fourth major earthquake of 5.6 magnitude is said to have hit Turkey on Tuesday.