IAF C-17 with Relief Aid & NDRF Teams reach quake-hit Turkey

The first batch of relief materials and NDRF teams dispatched in Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17, reached Turkey on Tuesday.

Relief material along with Medical Teams, medicines, two teams of NDRF Search & Rescue Teams comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment left for Turkey in the aftermath of deadly earthquake on Monday night.

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government’s offer of assistance and said that “a friend in need is indeed a friend” after the Centre decided to send relief and humanitarian aid to the quake-hit nation where more than 5000 people died in the aftermath of a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake that struck an area close to the Syrian border.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since the first major 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, there have been two powerful quakes of 7.5-magnitude earthquake, 5.5 magnitude quake, again 5.7 and fifth earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts eastern Turkey.

Thousands who were left homeless in Turkey and Syria took refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres. 23 million people could be affected by quake in Turkey, Syria, informed WHO.

This is the strongest earthquake to shake the region in more than 100 years.