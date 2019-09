TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, a Plus-III girl student of Ravenshaw College was killed after being hit by a truck in front of the campus on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Arnapurna Choudhary, a resident of Choudwar area was riding a scooty when she was run over by a speeding truck in front of the varsity.

Despite restrictions, heavy vehicles continue to ply in twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the peak hours.