Puri Eviction: BJD trends #TransformingPuri

TNI Bureau: Amidst eviction drive around Srimandir in pilgrim city Puri, #TransformingPuri is now trending on Twitter.

Day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a special rehabilitation package for the protection zone of centuries old shrine, leaders from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today took to Twitter to make people aware about the measures taken by Odisha Government to make Puri as ‘World’s Heritage City’.