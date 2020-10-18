TRP Scam: BARC India trashes Republic TV’s “Expose”

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Hours after Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami claimed a “big expose” and went after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the BARC has issued a statement accusing them of misrepresenting a private communication.

BARC has trashed Republic TV’s narrative that the entire investigation into the TRP Scam is a sham.

“BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency,” said BARC on a statement.

“BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same”, it added.

“BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses dismay at the actions of Republic Network”, it concludes.

Sagar Satapathy 389 posts 0 comments
