100-Word Edit: Kerala mistake should not be repeated in Odisha

With Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan taking strong exception to “gross negligence” in Kerala during Onam, it’s high time Odisha take a lesson out of it and ensure preventive steps ahead of the long festival season.

Kerala, which had just 500 cases on May 3, and successfully flattened the curve, added over 3 lakh cases since then. Around 1.35 lakh cases were added between October 1 and 17 during Onam.

Corona Pandemic is not over yet. Let’s not become complacent. It’s better to avoid crowded spaces and not celebrate the festival season with pump and glory. Buck stops with us.