Trolling Mohan Majhi may backfire for BJD

TNI Bureau: When Naveen Patnaik was the Chief Minister, he was trolled severely on social media, but that did not change the perception of common people about him. He still remains a respected figure for majority of people in Odisha. After the regime change, the trolls have now set the focus on CM Mohan Majhi.

Mohan Majhi is being mocked and taunted about his appearance, gesture, speech, eating habits and what not! Too much trolling will generate more sympathy for him and backfire for the BJD, which should focus on real issues of public interest.