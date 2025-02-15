Kejriwal in Deep Trouble over ‘Sheeshmahal’ Probe

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces mounting legal scrutiny as the Central Vigilance Commission ordered a detailed probe into the lavish renovation of 6 Flagstaff Road, popularly dubbed ‘Sheeshmahal.’ The probe, initiated following a CPWD report on February 13, aims to investigate alleged violations of building norms and unauthorized mergers of four government properties to expand the residence.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP leaders have urged cancellation of these mergers, intensifying political pressure. Kejriwal’s critics claim the ultra-luxurious expansion misused public funds, further deepening controversy surrounding his tenure and the AAP administration. This development is alarming.