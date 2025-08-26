TNI Bureau: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das has been included in the Advisory Council for the AICC SC Department.

As per a letter of K.C Venugopal, the AICC General Secretary, to Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Chairman of AICC SC Department, Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Advisory Council for the AICC SC Department, as follows, with immediate effect.