TNI Bureau: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das has been included in the Advisory Council for the AICC SC Department.
As per a letter of K.C Venugopal, the AICC General Secretary, to Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Chairman of AICC SC Department, Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Advisory Council for the AICC SC Department, as follows, with immediate effect.
- Meira Kumar
- Sushil Kumar Shinde
- Mukul Wasnik
- Kumari Selja
- Chandrakant Handore
- K. Raju
- Kodikkunnil Suresh
- Praniti Shinde
- Charanjit Singh Channi
- P.L. Punia
- Bhakta Charan Das
- K. Selvaperunthagai
- Varsha Gaikwad
- Udai Bhan
- Rajesh Ram
- Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
- Yashpal Arya
- Tikaram Jully
- Rajesh Lilothia
- Dr. Nitin Raut
- Udit Raj
- Rajendra Pal Gautam- Convenor
- Jignesh Mevani
- Col. Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil
- Tara Chand
- Radhakrishna Kishore
- G. Parameswara
- K.H. Muniyappa
- Priyank Kharge
- H.C. Mahadevappa
- Ramappa Balappa Timmapur
- Shivaraj Tangadagi
- A.P. Anil Kumar
- Pandalam Sudhakaran
- Rajkumar Verka
- Sasikanth Senthil
- Adluri Laxman Kumar
- Gaddam Prasad
- Gaddam Vivek
- Damodar Raja Narasimha
