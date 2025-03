TNI Bureau: It’s very unfortunate that despite all the claims by the new government, tribal students in the state are going through a tough time. At least 26 SC/ST students died at various residential hostels in the state in the last 8 months.

Undivided Koraput District has reported 13 deaths. Minister Nityanand Gond, who hails from the same region, has come under severe criticism for his failure to live up to the expectations.