TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi warned the police that refusal to file FIRs will lead to immediate suspension. Speaking at the new Nayapalli Police Station in Bhubaneswar, he recalled his own mistreatment as an opposition MLA.

He urged respectful treatment of citizens and lauded modern investigative efforts to tackle high-tech criminals, as 13 additional police stations were virtually inaugurated.