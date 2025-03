TNI Bureau: While speaking at an election book launching event in Bhubaneswar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the intellect and judgement power of Odia people and commended them for not allowing anyone to take them for granted.

People of Odisha took the right decision in the larger interest of the state, which was long overdue, said Dharmendra while referring to 2024 election results.