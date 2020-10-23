TNI News Headlines – October 23, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1793 Covid-19 cases including 1031 quarantine and 762 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 2,77,887 including 257041 recoveries & 19579 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 208 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (160) and Angul (107).

👉 Odisha reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Angul, Gajapati, Khordha and 2 each from Mayurbhanj and Jajpur. Toll mounts to 1214.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 189 new COVID-19 cases including 47 Quarantine and 142 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28,299 in the Capital City.

👉 267 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 2377 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 394 from Khordha, 204 from Anugul and 162 from Baleswar. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 259418.

👉 Commissionerate Police created a green corridor in Bhubaneswar to shift a critically-ill patient from a private hospital in Nayapalli to the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

👉 Odisha Vigilance raid on Balasore district civil supplies officer (CSO) Mir Raja Ali; seizes Rs 2,34,900 cash from his possession.

👉 Odisha Govt to prepare database of health care workers and anganwadi workers for Covid-19 vaccination.

👉 Son of a betel shop owner of Shankarpur village in Cuttack Dist Cracks Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Entrance.

👉 Depression formed over the Bay of Bengal crossed Odisha coast.

India News

👉 India reports 54,366 new COVID-19 cases & 690 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 77,61,312 including 6,95,509 active cases, 69,48,497 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,17,306 deaths.

👉 Total 10,01,13,085 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 22nd October. Of these, 14,42,722 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India’s active caseload has fallen below 7 lakh for the first time after two months.

👉 Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal launches anti-ship missile (AShM) with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship.

👉 Election Commission declares that Govt to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of the polling staff and CAPF jawans engaged in Tirtol and Balasore Sadar bypolls in case of COVID Death.

👉 Former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Delhi.

👉 Maharashtra Govt announces Rs 10,000 cr package for rain-affected areas, to be disbursed before Diwali.

👉 Mumbai Police files FIR on Republic’s entire editorial team on charges of defamation and inciting “disaffection” against the Police Department.

👉 Stock limit for wholesaler is 25 metric tons and for retailers it is 2 metric tons.

👉 Eknath Khadse joins NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

World News

👉 More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in presidential election.

👉 Pakistan to remain on the grey list of terror-financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF): FATF President Marcus Pleyer.