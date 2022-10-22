TNI News Headlines – October 22, 2022

🔹 Odisha Govt declares Holiday on October 25 for Solar Eclipse.

🔹 Low pressure intensifies into Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal; Yellow warning for heavy rainfall issued for Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts.

🔹 White tigress Bijaya, who was ailing fo r over a past week dies while under going treatment at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Odia movie ‘Pratikshya’ among 25 feature films to be screened at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

🔹 PM Modi inaugurates Rozgar Mela. Appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

🔹 15 UP Labourers going home for Diwali died in Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident.

🔹 ISRO begins countdown for historic rocket launch of 36 ‘OneWeb’ satellites; the LVM3 M2 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 12.07 am on Sunday.

🔹 Number of active coronavirus cases in India decline from 25,037 to 24,043.

🔹 Former British PM Boris Johnson returns to the UK to launch leadership bid.

🔹 Child deaths from acute kidney injury rise to 133 in Indonesia.

🔹 India-Russia trade soars to record high as imports of oil and fertiliser drive surge.