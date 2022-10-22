PM Modi to attend Grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

The deepotsav event is being organised by the Yogi Government.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
TNI Bureau: Prime minister Narendra Modi will attend the grand Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya on the eve of the Diwali festival. The deepotsav event is being organised by the Yogi Government since 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on 23rd October. He will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman at around 5 pm, followed by inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

He will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram at 5.45 pm. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the kickstart of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister.

He be participating for the first time in the celebrations. More than 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion.

Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be featured during the event.

Prime Minister will also witness the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the Grand Musical Laser Show.

