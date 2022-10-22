Rainfall Alert issued for These Odisha Districts (Oct 23-25)

By Sagar Satapathy
Cyclone Sitrang Odisha Rainfall
🔴 The low-pressure area that formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal close to the Andaman Islands.

🔴 The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a Deep Depression on Sunday and a Cyclonic Storm #Sitrang by Monday. The storm will strike Bangladesh late Monday night or Tuesday.

🔴 Landfall may occur between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in Bangladesh on 25th October morning.

🔴 The Coastal Odisha & Coastal West Bengal will witness heavy rains on Sunday and Monday.

🔴 Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri will witness heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) on October 23-24.

🔴 Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur & Cuttack will witness heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) on October 24-25.

🔴 Light to moderate rain may occur across all Coastal districts and others in North and South Odisha between October 23 and 25.

