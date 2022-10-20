TNI News Headlines – October 20, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM dedicates new district headquarters hospital building and infection ward in Kendrapada district.
🔹 73 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1326031.
 
🔹Jeypore Airport in Koraput district gets DGCA nod for commercial flight operation.
 
🔹 Fire breaks out in the last bogie of Bhadrak-Kharagpur Memu train in the middle of Bhadrak and Bahanaga stations; no casualties reported.
 
🔹 PM Modi to launch ‘Rozgar Mela’ recruitment drive on October 22.
 
🔹 Global Investors Summit is scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh on 11-12 Jan 2023.
 
🔹 India will host 2023 Cricket World Cup with all teams.
🔹 Liz Truss quits as UK Prime Minister; all eyes on Rishi Sunak to succeed her.
 
🔹 Boris Johnson plans to run to become prime minister of UK again – UK media reports.
 
🔹 Iran girl, 16, beaten to death for not singing anthem praising supreme leader.
 
🔹 Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children.
