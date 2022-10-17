TNI News Headlines – October 17, 2022

🔹 95 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325773.

🔹 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held one-to-one i nteraction with industrial leaders at the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad ahead of the third ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave 2022.

🔹 Blackmailer’ Archana Nag’s bail plea rejected by Bhubaneswar SDJM Court.

🔹 BSE Odisha to include aspirational components in the curriculum of class – 9, 10 including Book Review, Project Work, Co-Curricular Activities and Basic IT Skills.

🔹A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around October 20: IMD.

🔹 President Droupadi Murmu appoints Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as next Chief Justice of India

🔹 Polling concludes for Congress party’s presidential election; around 9,000 members of the electoral college from across the country cast their votes to elect party’s new president between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

🔹 Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani announces 2 free LPG cylinders a year to households.

🔹 PM Modi released the 12th instalment of Rs. 16,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through DBT. More than 8 crore farmers received the installment in their respective accounts.

🔹 Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours tomorrow between 1100hrs to 1700hrs for maintenance work.

🔹 Imran Khan wins majority of seats in Pakistan by-polls.