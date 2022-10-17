TNI News Headlines – October 17, 2022

🔹95 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325773.
🔹Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held one-to-one interaction with industrial leaders at the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad ahead of the third ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave 2022.
🔹Blackmailer’ Archana Nag’s bail plea rejected by Bhubaneswar SDJM Court.
🔹BSE Odisha to include aspirational components in the curriculum of class – 9, 10 including Book Review, Project Work, Co-Curricular Activities and Basic IT Skills.
🔹A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around October 20: IMD.
🔹President Droupadi Murmu appoints Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as next Chief Justice of India
Related Posts
🔹Polling concludes for Congress party’s presidential election; around 9,000 members of the electoral college from across the country cast their votes to elect party’s new president between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.
🔹Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani announces 2 free LPG cylinders a year to households.
🔹PM Modi released the 12th instalment of Rs. 16,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through DBT. More than 8 crore farmers received the installment in their respective accounts.
🔹Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours tomorrow between 1100hrs to 1700hrs for maintenance work.
🔹Imran Khan wins majority of seats in Pakistan by-polls.
🔹UNSG Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to be on official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022.
Comments are closed.