100-Word Edit: The Dhamnagar Story

Decline in polling percentage in Dhamnagar as compared to 2019 polls, has left the political parties confused. The voter turnout was recorded at 68.98% in the bypoll while it was 71.93% in 2019.

Out of 164465 votes polled, 85,452 are women voters who edge out their male counterparts (79,011).

Riding high on ‘Mission Shakti’ factor, BJD believes it will sail through with the help of its core women voters. BJP pins hopes on Raju Das factor.

How many votes will Independent Raju Das get? What about Congress and minorities votes? All questions will be answered on counting day on Sunday.