TNI News Headlines – June 01, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha Govt announces complete shutdown in 11 Districts of Odisha on Saturdays & Sundays. Night curfew to stay in force from 7PM to 5AM.

* COVID-19 tally rises to 2,104 in Odisha with highest single-day spike of 156 cases.

* Another 119 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged; Highest single day recovery. Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 1,245.

* OSBC launches a dedicated portal to facilitate home delivery of #liquor in #Odisha .

* So far 4,26,504 persons have returned to Odisha by air, trains & buses.

* Solar power will be installed in Odisha Assembly at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh, informs Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

#Odisha tightens the noose during #Lockdown5 & #Unlock1 . 👉 Night Curfew timing – 7 PM to 5 AM

👉 Complete Shutdown in 11 Districts of Odisha on Saturdays & Sundays in June. #OdishaFightsCorona #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/TbrVldbvua — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) June 1, 2020

India News

* Union Cabinet approves Rs 50,000 Cr equity infusion scheme to support MSMEs. Approves Rs 20,000 Cr for distressed MSMEs and Rs 50,000 Cr equity infusion through Fund of Funds.

* MSP for 14 kharif crops increased by 50- 83%; Paddy MSP hiked to Rs 1,868 per quintal.

* Swarms of locusts have entered forest area in Chhattisgarh.

* Maharashtra COVID-19 cases spike by 2,361 to 70,013; death toll climbs to 2,362.

* Southwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD.

* Cyclone Nisarga: In view of developing cyclone situation in Arabian sea, National Disaster Response Force has deployed 9 teams in Maharashtra.

* Gujarat govt orders evacuation of people living in low-lying areas.

* 3 terrorists killed in encounter with army along Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

* Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa to bring back 700 Indians home from Colombo today.

* Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19.

* Air India will operate 70 flights to destinations in USA & Canada under Phase 3 of the Mission from 11-30 June 2020.

* PM Modi launches one-stop platform to help MSMEs grow, solve problems.

* DRDO develops ‘Ultra Swachh’ to disinfect PPEs, electronics items, fabrics.

* Promoter Uday Kotak to sell 2.8 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for at least Rs 6,800 crore.

* Delhi borders sealed for a week; only essential services will be allowed.

* Total positive cases in West Bengal stand at 5772 and death toll is at 253.

* Highest single-day spike of 1,162 COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, tally 23,495; toll rises to 184.

World News

* Mass protests continue despite curfew impositions in US over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

* Russia to hold constitutional reforms vote on July 1: President Putin.

* Iran says coronavirus cases jump nearly 3,000 in a day, highest in 2 months

* Spain PM to extend Coronavirus lockdown to June 21.

* Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week.